Friday 26 September 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Kneecap rapper's terrorism charges dropped by UK court

Friday 26 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Kneecap rapper's terrorism charges dropped by UK court
Kneecap (Mo Chara on the right) at Wide Awake Festival - Brockwell Park in London, Friday 23rd May 2025.

The British judiciary has dropped charges against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara, accused of a "terrorism offence" for displaying a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 concert.

The case against the artist, whose real name is Liam O’Hanna (or Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh in Gaelic), was dismissed due to a procedural error.

A judge at the Woolwich Crown Court ruled that the prosecution had been initiated unlawfully, rendering the proceedings invalid.

The decision sparked cheers from the rapper’s supporters present in the courtroom.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.