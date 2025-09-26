Kneecap rapper's terrorism charges dropped by UK court

Kneecap (Mo Chara on the right) at Wide Awake Festival - Brockwell Park in London, Friday 23rd May 2025.

The British judiciary has dropped charges against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara, accused of a "terrorism offence" for displaying a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 concert.

The case against the artist, whose real name is Liam O’Hanna (or Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh in Gaelic), was dismissed due to a procedural error.

A judge at the Woolwich Crown Court ruled that the prosecution had been initiated unlawfully, rendering the proceedings invalid.

The decision sparked cheers from the rapper’s supporters present in the courtroom.