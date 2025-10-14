Brussels queer film festival Pink Screens comes to Ghent

Credit: Pink Screens

The 24th edition of the queer film festival Pink Screens will take place in Brussels from 30 October to 10 November. For the first time, however, the festival is also coming to Ghent.

More than 150 films will be screened during the festival, including shorts and feature films, fiction, and documentaries. The films will be shown in Brussels' arthouse cinemas Nova, Aventure, Galeries, and Palace, as well as in the Beursschouwburg.

This year's edition focuses on three themes

"Queer Attitudes" explores the intersection between migration and LGBTQIA+ identities,

"Queer & Cheap" brings low-budget films to the big screen,

"Hecho en España" focuses on the Spanish queer film landscape, in collaboration with Europalia Spain.

Belgian productions are also featured, including "Julian" by Cato Kusters, "Avant/Après" by Manoel Dupont, the short film "Brûlure douce" by Jade Debeugny, and the series "Oh, Otto" by Stijn Van Kerkhoven.

For the first time, the festival is expanding to Flanders. A series of queer films will also be shown at Sphinx Cinema until Monday 3 November.