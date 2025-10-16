Spanish police investigate disappearance of Picasso painting

Painting titled 'Femme de profil dans un fauteuil (III), 1956, by Pablo Picasso. © Justin TALLIS / AFP

Spanish police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a painting by renowned Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

The artwork vanished while being transported from Madrid to Granada, where it was scheduled to be displayed, police sources said on Thursday.

Local newspaper El Correo de Andalucía reported that a total of 57 artworks were being transported at the time. The painting was last documented at a Madrid museum on 25 September and left for transport in early October. Its disappearance was discovered on 6 October, but it remains unclear where or when it went missing.

The painting, titled 'Naturaleza muerta con guitarra' (Still Life with Guitar), was created by Picasso in the early 20th century. Its estimated value is €600,000.

The artwork was intended to feature in the exhibition 'Bodegón: La eternidad de lo inerte' at the CajaGRANADA arts centre in Granada. The exhibition also includes works by Belgian artist René Magritte.