Hidden Belgium: The Brussels where a new theory of time was talked about

It has closed now. But maybe not for good. The Hotel Metropole in Brussels

The hotel was almost brand new when 23 of Europe’s greatest physicists gathered here in 1911. They had been invited by the wealthy Belgian industrialist Ernest Solvay.

From 30 October to 3 November 1911, the Hotel Metropole was the venue of the Solvay Council, dedicated to what soon would be called “The Theory of Radiation and the Quanta”.

This was the first of a series of meetings, called “Solvay Conferences”, named after Ernest Solvay, a wealthy Belgian industrialist and scientific philanthropist, who issued the invitations to this first meeting.

This was a time when the foundations of physics were being shaken by the emergence of the quantum theory.

The participants were 23 eminent scientists including Einstein, Kamerlingh Onnes, Lorentz, Nernst, Perrin, Planck, Poincaré, Rutherford, Skłodowska-Curie, Sommerfeld and Wien.

Their insights and exchange of ideas had a profound influence on the development of physics and chemistry in the twentieth century.