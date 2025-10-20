Eric Clapton in concert in Antwerp on Sunday 26 April

English singer-songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton performs on stage during a concert at the Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, on June 6, 2019. GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP

Eric Clapton will perform in Belgium on Sunday, 26 April 2026, at the Afas Dome in Antwerp.

The venue, previously known as the Sportpaleis, will host Clapton’s much-anticipated concert.

Organisers have promised an unforgettable show combining the legendary guitarist’s greatest classics, rare tracks, and new arrangements.

Clapton, now 70 years old, has left an indelible mark on music history with hits like ‘Tears in Heaven’, ‘Layla’, ‘Wonderful Tonight’, ‘Cocaine’, and ‘Change the World’.

He has enjoyed a remarkable solo career, with celebrated albums, sold-out world tours, and numerous honours, including 18 Grammy Awards.

Additionally, Clapton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on three occasions — once as a solo artist and with the bands The Yardbirds and Cream.