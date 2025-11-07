Kendrick Lamar picks up highest number of Grammy nominations

US rapper Kendrick Lamar performing during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 9 February 2025. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

American rapper Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s Grammy nominations with nine nods.

The 38-year-old artist, who has already won 22 'Grammies,' has been nominated in categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Song.

Pop icon Lady Gaga follows closely with seven nominations, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and American singer Sabrina Carpenter each secured six nominations.

Nominees for Song of the Year include Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Doechii with ‘Anxiety,’ Rosé & Bruno Mars with ‘APT’, HUNTR/X with ‘Golden’ from Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Bad Bunny with ‘DtMF,’ and Billie Eilish with ‘Wildflower.’

The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on 1 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.