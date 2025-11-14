Thirteen months in jail for man who stole Banksy work from London gallery

A visitor takes a photo with a mobile phone of a 2004 limited edition screenprint Girl with Red Balloon during a press preview of an exhibition of British street artist Banksy The Art of Banksy at the MUDEC, the Museum of Cultures in Milan on November 20, 2018. The exhibition runs through November 21, 2018 - April 14, 2019. Miguel MEDINA / AFP RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to thirteen months in prison for stealing a Banksy artwork from a gallery in London in 2024, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The man, identified as Larry Fraser, broke into the gallery on 8 September 2024 while wearing a mask and stole a paper version of Banksy’s ‘Girl with Balloon’. The artwork depicts a young girl in a dress reaching out towards a heart-shaped red balloon.

Fraser was arrested within 48 hours of the theft after CCTV footage showed him loading the artwork into a van near the gallery. Two days later, the piece was recovered intact.

In court, Fraser pleaded guilty. He admitted he stole the artwork to settle a drug debt. The signed print is estimated to be worth £270,000 (over €305,000).

‘Girl with Balloon’ first appeared as graffiti on a bridge in London in 2002. It is one of Banksy’s most iconic works. In a memorable incident during a 2018 auction, a copy of the artwork partially shredded itself using a device hidden in its frame.