Hidden Belgium: Nicolaas Rockox's house

The 17th-century home of Nicolaas Rockox lies off the beaten track in a quiet corner of Antwerp. Not many people come here, yet it is a fascinating relic of baroque Antwerp.

Elected burgomaster eight times, Rockox was an important figure in the city. And the house where he lived with his wife and 13 children has been lovingly restored.

You can wander through the restored renaissance rooms, admire the paintings he collected and step outside into his secret baroque garden.

The house next door, once owned by the artist Frans Snijders, can also be visited with the same ticket.