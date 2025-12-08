Suspect in theft of Matisse engravings arrested in Sao Paulo

A Brazilian police patrol stands in front of the Mario de Andrade Public Library in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, where several engravings were stolen on 7 December 2025. © ALMEIDA / AFP

Brazilian police have arrested a man suspected of involvement in the theft of eight Henri Matisse engravings from a library in São Paulo on Sunday.

The suspect was nabbed in the city centre after he was identified through security camera footage. Authorities have also located the getaway vehicle used during the crime.

The theft occurred at the Mario de Andrade Library, a well-known institution in central São Paulo. Two men broke into the building and made off with the Matisse engravings, along with five works by Brazilian painter Candido Portinari.

The stolen artworks were part of an exhibition on the Modernist Movement, organised by the library in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo.