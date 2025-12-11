Hidden Belgium: Fox food market

The stunning Fox food market occupies the ground floor of a former office building on the edge of the forest.

The concrete and glass building is an inspiring example of mid-century modern Belgian architecture, while the interior has been given a quirky twist with furniture by Brussels designer Lionel Jadot and the cooperative Ateliers Zaventem.

The airy food hall has a dozen or so stands offering upmarket street food from Israel, Latin America, North Africa and Japan, along with coffee, cakes and cocktails. Open every day from noon until late.