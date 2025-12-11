Hidden Belgium: Fox food market

The stunning Fox food market occupies the ground floor of a former office building on the edge of the forest.
The concrete and glass building is an inspiring example of mid-century modern Belgian architecture, while the interior has been given a quirky twist with furniture by Brussels designer Lionel Jadot and the cooperative Ateliers Zaventem.
The airy food hall has a dozen or so stands offering upmarket street food from Israel, Latin America, North Africa and Japan, along with coffee, cakes and cocktails. Open every day from noon until late.
Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.