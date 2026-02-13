What to do in Brussels this weekend: Valentine's edition

Credit: The Brussels Times

It seems unlikely that the sun will come out from behind the clouds for long this weekend, but whether you are single or in a relationship this Valentine's Day, Brussels still has plenty of events to brighten up your weekend.

From candlelight concerts to board games, beautiful lights across the city and even sweaty reggaeton nights, The Brussels Times has plenty of suggestions for this weekend.

For lovers only

Candlelight concerts, Le Cercle Royal, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 February

If you're looking for an out of the box rendez-vous that is still romantic this Valentine's weekend, consider taking your date to one of the candlelight concerts at Brussels' FestiVita! festival – organised in the beautiful Cercle Royal Gaulois, a jewel of Brussels' heritage.

Whether you opt for Caldara and Vivaldi during an "Italian evening" on Friday or prefer Bach late on Saturday (or both), the experience will guarantee that you celebrate Valentine's Day in an elegant and festive atmosphere.

Find more information here.

Romantic Valentine's ball, ballroom in Brussels' Royal Park, Saturday 14 February

Have you ever dreamed of starring in a film based on the novels of Jane Austen or Bridgerton? This weekend, the ballroom at Le Cercle Royal (at the Royal Park) will be transformed into an 1800s ballroom, where participants will be able to imagine themselves in the Gilded Age.

Under the guidance of an experienced dance master, students from the early music department of the Conservatoire Royale de Bruxelles will get you dancing. So put on your most beautiful romantic dress or dress like a gentleman, and put your best foot forward on this Valentine's evening.

Find more information here.

Art, fun & science

Billionaires and Guillotines board game, Full Circle Brussels, Saturday 14 February

The Full Circle events space has a packed programme this weekend, from political talks to a singles event and even a board game that allows you to be a billionaire for about 90 minutes – even if it is one on the edge of collapse.

Players will take on the roles of rival plutocrats, competing to accumulate the wealth of the world before their actions trigger a revolution and they all lose. Eerily familiar, dystopian or fun? You can find out for yourself. If you stay the rest of the day, there is also room for critical conversations about conflict and peace, a singles apero and live jazz music.

Find more information here.

'She is Science,' VUB campus Etterbeek, from this weekend

With the campaign 'She is Science,' the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) is putting its female researchers in the spotlight with a photo exhibition featuring 20 portraits of scientists, taken by well-known Belgian photographer Lieve Blancquaert.

The exhibition runs until 6 March 2026 on the ground floor of the Braem Building on the VUB's Etterbeek campus and is open to the public free of charge on weekdays during office hours.

Find more information here.

Bright Brussels Festival, various locations in Brussels, until 15 February

Bright Brussels is back in the Belgian capital for this weekend – with its tenth anniversary edition this year. The festival is going all out this year to celebrate with a majestic illuminated trail through the historic centre.

From 18:30 to 23:00, more than 20 luminous artworks and sparkling activities will guide you through Brussels, from the Royal Park to the Theatre of La Monnaie, in a fairytale journey brought to life by the creativity of Belgian and international artists.

Find more information here.

Get moving

Gasolina Brussels, Latino Boiler Room, Saturday 14 February

Good news for couples looking for sweaty over sweet this Valentine's Day (or anyone who wants to keep dancing to the Latino beat that Bad Bunny kicked off during the Super Bowl halftime show last weekend): Gasolina is back in Brussels.

For one night, the Belgian capital will be turned into the capital of reggaeton this Saturday – bringing together international DJs, good vibes and perreo in the city centre.

Find more information here.

Solidarity run for the victims of the floods in Portugal, Bois de la Cambre, Sunday 15 February

For those in the mood to do good this weekend, several Portuguese people living in Brussels have organised a charity run (or walk, if you prefer), with all donations going directly to support the victims of the storm and floods in Portugal.

From 09:30 on Sunday morning, participants can start their 4k or 10k solidarity runs (or walks) at the Kiosque of the Bois de la Cambre. Afterwards, there will be a picnic.

Find more information here.