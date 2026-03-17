Hidden Belgium: Espérance Tavern

Hidden down a backstreet in the heart of Brussels, the gorgeous art deco Espérance Tavern still has its original 1930s wood panelling, mirrors and windows painted with rural scenes.

The tavern is attached to the Espérance Hotel. This was once a louche hotel where men and women met for sex. Now it’s just a nostalgic hotel bar tucked away down a lane off Rue Neuve. Not too well known, it’s worth dropping in for a coffee or a Belgian beer.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.