Rihanna wears creation by Belgian designer at 2026 Met Gala

Credit: Met Gala Official

Global pop star, singer and businesswoman Rihanna made her – fashionably late – appearance at the prestigious Met Gala in New York City last night, wearing a dress by a Belgian designer.

The singer wore a bespoke creation by Maison Margiela designed by a Belgian designer, Glenn Martens. The draped silhouette is inspired by the medieval architecture of Flanders.

The dress's corset was adorned with more than 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewellery and chains, which took 1,380 hours of embroidery to create, according to Vogue.

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The dress was paired with an Art Deco-inspired headpiece and complemented by elaborate styling – echoing Maison Margiela's 2025 Artisanal collection, Elle reports.

The sphere, draped in woven silk with a molten metal effect and recycled metal threads encircling the star, makes it seem as if she emerges from the column.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, wore a pink Chanel outfit.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual, prestigious event organised by the fashion department of ‘The Met’, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Its main purpose is to raise funds for the museum's fashion department.

The gala always marks the opening of the museum's latest fashion exhibition, which often determines the theme of the gala. This year, everything revolves around the spring exhibition ‘Costume Art’, an exhibition that focuses on the "relationship between clothing and the body beneath it".

Since its first edition in 1946, the exclusive gala has become one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year.