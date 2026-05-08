Singer Shakira shares teaser of new World Cup song 'Dai Dai'

Colombian singer Shakira performs during a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 2 May 2026. © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

World famous Colombian singer Shakira has unveiled a teaser of the official song for next summer’s FIFA Men’s World Cup on Instagram.

The track, titled ‘Dai Dai,’ was created in collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy.

The full song will be released to the public on 14 May.

In the short video, Shakira is seen walking across the grass of the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, carrying the World Cup’s official ball, the ‘Trionda’.

She is then joined by dancers to sing part of the song, with the words “We are ready” displayed on the stadium’s roof as the camera pans out.

FIFA has shared the teaser on its own Instagram account.

Shakira previously contributed to the World Cup soundtrack with her hit song ‘Waka Waka’ for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The upcoming World Cup is scheduled for June and July in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Last weekend, Shakira performed a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, drawing an estimated audience of 2 million fans.