Eurovision's Norway contestant told to 'tone it down on the hotness' by the European Broadcasting Union

According to Eurovision website Norway first took notice of JONAS in 2025 during the tenth season of The Voice, where he captivated the team of coaches and the public with both a distinctive vocal grit and a stage presence that felt years ahead of his time. Credit : Eurovision.com

Eurovision Song Contest 2026 organisers have reportedly asked Norway's representative, Jonas Lovv, to tone down his performance ahead of the live shows because it was deemed "not family-friendly enough".

Speaking on the Turquoise Carpet ahead of the contest, Lovv told independent Eurovision media wiwibloggs that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) "gave him an official warning, him touching his groin too much."

Norway's head of delegation Mads Tørklep confirmed to Norwegian Broadcaster NRK that the European Broadcasting Union had requested changes to reduce the performance's "sex appeal".

"We have been told to tone down the sex appeal because it is not family-friendly enough," he said.

Tørklep added that the delegation had not intentionally pushed boundaries, describing Lovv's performance style as naturally provocative and energetic.

Lovv insisted the team was taking the warning seriously but joked that Norway was "not the worst" among this year’s contestants.

The singer earned the right to represent Norway after winning the country's national selection competition, Melodi Grand Prix.

He is scheduled to perform in the second Eurovision semi-final on 14 May.