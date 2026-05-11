Nazi-looted artwork found at home of SS commander's heirs

'Portrait of a Young Girl' by Dutch artist Toon Kelder, an art piece stolen from the famous Goudstikker collection by the Nazis during World War II. © Arthur BRAND / AFP

A Nazi-looted artwork by Dutch painter Toon Kelder has been discovered in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf reported on Monday.

The painting, 'Portrait of a Young Girl,' belonged to the famous Goudstikker collection, assembled by Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker before it was seized during World War II.

After being looted by Nazi leader Hermann Göring, the artwork ended up with SS commander Hendrik Seyffardt, who was executed by the Dutch Resistance in 1943.

The discovery was made following a tip-off from a descendant of Seyffardt, who revealed his family connection to the commander. The man’s surname had been legally altered after the war, and he expressed shame over the family’s possession of the artwork, urging its return to its legitimate heirs.

The current owner of the painting, Seyffardt’s granddaughter, claims she was unaware of its stolen origins. While expressing hesitation, she is yet to decide whether she will hand it back to the Goudstikker heirs.

Despite clear evidence of the painting’s provenance, Dutch law offers no legal mechanism to enforce its restitution.

Goudstikker’s heirs, who now live in the United States, have called for the immediate return of the artwork, detective Arthur Brand told the Dutch public broadcaster NOS.