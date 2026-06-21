Hidden Belgium: Gistgeest

Here is an Antwerp beer café to try out some original beers created on the spot. Located in Antwerp’s lively Borgerhout neighbourhood, it’s a bright, relaxed place with tables out on the pavement.

Craft brewer Steven set out to revive the old Flemish tradition of a neighbourhood brewery serving the local community. He brews and bottles his own craft beers in small batches.

They include IPAs, saison beers, and his own offbeat recipes. Locals and the occasional lost tourist drop into his brewpub when it’s open to sample the latest brews and discover his beer pairing suggestions. Open from Thursday to Saturday.