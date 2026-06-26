Hidden Belgium: A l’Imaige Nostre-Dame

A narrow lane leads to an ancient bar in the heart of Brussels. It’s just a few steps from Grand’Place, yet A l’Imaige Nostre-Dame has kept its authentic local charm.

The building, which dates from 1664, survived the French bombardment of 1675. The interior is made up of two small rooms furnished with battered tables, worn benches and flea-market paintings.

A rickety trap door covers a basement room that was according to local legend once used to hold prisoners facing execution on Grand’Place.

The building was turned into a bar in 1884, making it one of the oldest in the city.

It’s also one of the city’s finest drinking dens, run by a young, friendly team who serve a range of Belgian beers in matching glasses.