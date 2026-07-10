LGBTQIA+ representation in film declines for the third year running

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Inclusive films made up just 20.4% of releases from the 10 biggest distributors in 2025, marking a third consecutive annual decline, according to a study by the LGBTQ+ advocacy group, GLAAD, published on Thursday.

The annual 'Where We Are in Film' report examined releases from 10 major studios and streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony. It found that only 46 films featured LGBTQIA+ characters, down from 59 in 2024, when the share stood at 23.6%.

The total number of LGBTQIA+ characters also fell sharply, from 181 last year to 112 in 2025.

A closer look at the 112 characters showed that only 16%, or 18 characters, had leading roles. Most, around 60%, appeared in supporting roles or in the background.

The report also found a notable drop in racial diversity. People of colour accounted for just 30% of LGBTQIA+ characters, down from 36% in 2024 and the lowest level recorded in nine years.

Gay men made up 51% of LGBTQIA+ characters, followed by lesbians at 31%, bisexual people at 10% and non-binary people at 6%. The study found no transgender characters at all in the productions reviewed.

It also said none of the 19 animated or family films included any LGBTQIA+ representation.

GLAAD highlighted a few stronger performers. Warner Bros. Discovery had the highest inclusion rate, with LGBTQIA+ representation in 36% of its releases, while Sony released the highest number of films led by LGBTQIA+ protagonists, with five.

The report also pointed to horror films and mid-budget productions, with budgets between 15 million and 90 million dollars, as brighter spots. Every inclusive horror film released in cinemas with a publicly reported budget earned more than twice its production cost at the box office.

Four characters, or 4%, were living with HIV or had a disability. GLAAD said Lionsgate drama Fairyland was the first film in three years to include two characters living with HIV.