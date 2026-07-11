Music industry creates labels to distinguish AI content

A person walks past a banner with an Spotify logo. Credit: Belga / AFP

Major music industry bodies have unveiled two labels for generative AI-created music and want streaming platforms to adopt them widely.

The initiative is led by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It is also backed by the Grammys and several independent music organisations.

The industry is proposing two labels. The first, “AI-generated”, would apply when artificial intelligence has been used to create all or most of a track’s creative elements.

This would include music produced entirely from prompts, as well as songs in which the main vocal performance or a key instrumental part has been generated by AI, according to a statement.

The second label, “AI-assisted”, would apply to tracks that still involve substantial human creative input but use AI for certain elements.

To qualify for this category rather than “AI-generated”, the main instrumental parts and vocal passages must be performed by humans.

The organisations behind the system said they would work on implementing it with digital music services, distributors, aggregators and standards bodies.

Among the major online music platforms, only Deezer currently labels AI-generated tracks systematically.

At the end of April, Spotify introduced a “Verified by Spotify” label based on several criteria, indicating that an artist or group is likely to be human rather than an AI avatar.

Asked by AFP about the labels announced on Friday, Spotify declined to comment.

Apple Music did not immediately respond, nor did DIMA, the Digital Media Association, which represents audio streaming services.

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