Hidden Belgium: De Achtersikkel

There’s a quiet lane not far from Ghent Cathedral where you can be surprised by a familiar Chopin nocturne or an opera aria.

Turn down the Biezekapelsteeg, walk between the ancient stone walls, and you might hear a violin solo, a drum roll or a familiar classical song.

The three tall Gothic buildings in this lane were built for the Vander Sickelen family in the fourteenth century. But they are now occupied by the Ghent Conservatory of Music.

The students practise in some of the oldest buildings in Ghent. And when the windows are open, you’ll hear them play as you head down the lane.