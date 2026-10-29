Hidden Belgium: Barkboy

The latest coffee spot to win us over is Barkboy near Central Station in Brussels. It’s the second branch of Barkboy, following the opening of a tiny coffee shop near Place de la Liberté.
The new place is bright and spacious with a mezzanine for laptop nomads and a back garden for sunny days.
The coffee menu lists every variety you might want. It’s the perfect urban spot to wait for a train or meet up with someone from out of town.
Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.