Hidden Belgium: Barkboy

The latest coffee spot to win us over is Barkboy near Central Station in Brussels. It’s the second branch of Barkboy, following the opening of a tiny coffee shop near Place de la Liberté.

The new place is bright and spacious with a mezzanine for laptop nomads and a back garden for sunny days.

The coffee menu lists every variety you might want. It’s the perfect urban spot to wait for a train or meet up with someone from out of town.