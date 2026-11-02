Hidden Belgium: La Belladone

Established in the summer of 2023 by two young Parisians, La Belladone is a cool Saint-Gilles spot located in a romantic nineteenth-century town house.

The slightly weird front entrance leads into a dark wood-panelled interior with a gorgeous copper bar, antique tiled floor and high ceilings. It also has a deeply romantic winter garden where you can sit with a beer surrounded by big plants.

The bar is just part of the story. La Belladone also has a contemporary art gallery down in the basement decorated with a striking metal structure.

The owners host edgy exhibitions here, as well as running a busy programme of art workshops. Who needs Paris when we’ve got this?

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.