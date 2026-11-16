A new Brussels skyscraper beat 1,000 rivals across the world to win this year’s prestigious International High-Rise Award.

The award, organised by Deutsches Architekturmuseum and DekaBank, considered buildings such as One Pear Bank in Singapore, 88 Walker in Sydney and Tencent Tower in Canton, before selecting a skyscraper on Boulevard du Roi Albert II in the unloved Brussels North neighbourhood.

The tower was built by a team made up of the Brussels firms 51N4E and Jaspers-Eyers Architects, along with the Paris firm l’AUC.

They converted two abandoned concrete towers that formerly housed the World Trade Centre to create a mixed development combining a hotel, Flanders government offices, apartments, restaurants, a greenhouse and a roof terrace.

The jury report praised the Zin tower for its focus on sustainability, recycling and mixed use.

The complex has several areas open to the public including a large greenhouse that functions as a neighbourhood park.

The design hotel The Standard occupies one of the 28-floor towers in a neighbourhood that might finally become fashionable once Kanal arts centre opens later this month.