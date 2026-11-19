They aren’t easy to spot. There’s one on the roof of the Natural History Museum, another hanging from the cornice of a town house, and one that looks like a person planning to jump from a ledge.

You can sometimes find a small notice nearby to explain the story. The human figures are called Lichtzoekers, People Searching for Light. They are created by the artist Senne Dehandschutter to liven up Brussels’ grey streets.

The figures are based on Brussels residents. Some famous, like the writer Lize Spit and the film director Marc Didden. Others are everyday people you might pass in the street like the Anderlecht postman Stefaan Snoeys and the migrant Mariem Haj Ali. You can even commission the artist to create a figure for your own house. “Some people buy cars, I hang figures on buildings,” Snoeys explains.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.