One of, if not the rarest, engravings by Belgian artist James Ensor titled "Belgium in the 19th Century" is estimated to sell for between €35,000 and €40,000 at an upcoming auction at Arenberg Auctions on 2 December.

Engraved in 1889, the artwork depicts King Leopold II overlooking a crowd of demonstrators calling for compulsory military service, education, and universal suffrage. At the time, only men who met certain tax requirements were allowed to vote, and wealthy men could avoid military service by paying a fee.

The work was Ensor's attempt to criticise how detached the Belgian monarchy had become from its people and highlighted the social and political inequalities of the time. However, after King Albert I made him a baron in 1929, Ensor stopped selling copies of the work and had the original copper plate rendered unusable, preventing the production of further prints.

The engraving is now considered one of Ensor's rarest works and has not appeared at auction in the past ten years. It is also absent from several major collections devoted to the artist, making the upcoming auction particularly notable for collectors.

This specific engraving, in near-perfect condition, comes from the private collection of journalist and political commentator Rik Van Cauwelaert and his wife, Thérèse Stubbe. The pair acquired the engraving from the widow of Paul Van der Perre, a respected antique dealer.

"Even in France, people spoke of the ‘Belgian condition,’ so renowned were the works offered by Van der Perre for their excellent state of preservation," Van Cauwelaert said. "It is now up to the new generation to preserve this piece of Belgian history.”

The engraving is among the highlights of Arenberg Auctions' upcoming sale, which runs from 2 to 4 December and features more than 1,200 lots. Other items being auctioned include a collection of Picasso engravings, an illustrated Middle Dutch devotional manuscript and a handwritten musical excerpt by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.