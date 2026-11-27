The 39th edition of Liège's Christmas Village, Belgium’s oldest and largest Christmas market, will open Friday morning. Approximately 200 chalets, 300 artisans and an estimated 1.5 million visitors are expected throughout the event.

The massive market, which runs until 30 December, stretches across Place Saint-Lambert, Place du Marché, and Place de l’Opéra. Some of the market's main attractions include a 40-metre Ferris wheel, an 800-square-metre ice rink at Place de la Cathédrale and a 12-metre wooden Christmas pyramid decorated with wooden figures and ornaments.

The pyramid, known as a Weihnachtspyramide, is a staple at many German Christmas markets. In recent years, it has quickly become one of the Liège market's most popular attractions.

Special themed nights like karaoke nights, DJ parties and opportunities to meet Santa and Saint Nicholas are planned throughout the coming month. A full list of the theme nights can be found via the market's website.

While entry is free, special attractions like the Ferris wheel and a sledding ramp have a charge. Chalets will also be selling a variety of Christmas, Belgian and international food and drinks.