Antwerp’s Hendrik Conscienceplein could almost be in Rome. Not that you should be surprised. The beautiful baroque church overlooking the square was partly designed by the artist Pieter Paul Rubens after he returned from a stay in Italy.

This quiet, hidden square is reached by several narrow cobbled lanes. It’s hard to believe that it was once filled with parked cars. But in June 1968, one month after protests in Paris, a group of Antwerp artists came up with a plan.

They drove a truck into the square loaded with blocks of ice. When questioned by a police officer, they claimed it was for a local restaurant. They then piled up the ice blocs to stop cars from entering the square.

The police intervened, but the artists won out in the end. The city agreed to create Antwerp’s first car-free square. The last car was gone by 1972, the same year an anti-car picnic protest was held on Grand Place in Brussels.

Since then cars have been cleared from many of Belgium’s beautiful public squares, but not the historic Sablon Square in Brussels.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.