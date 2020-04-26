 
Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus than hygiene measures
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
Latest News:
Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for...
Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus...
Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium...
Facebook’s “Messenger Rooms” to compete with Zoom...
Impossible to provide face masks by May 4,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 April 2020
    Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic
    Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus than hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium to over 7,000
    Facebook’s “Messenger Rooms” to compete with Zoom
    Impossible to provide face masks by May 4, Belgian Minister admits
    Coronavirus patient gives birth in Brussels
    Europeans still trust their political leaders, study shows
    Coronavirus: WHO urges governments not to issue “immunity passports”
    Italy to run antibody tests on 150,000 persons
    Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May
    De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea to check on Kim Jong-un
    View more

    Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus than hygiene measures

    Sunday, 26 April 2020
    Empty classrooms did less to slow the disease than hand-washing. © PxHere

    Closing the schools in mid-March has had much less effect on slowing down the spread of the coronavirus than other measures including hand hygiene and social distancing, according to a report by biostatistician Niel Hens.

    Hens is professor of biostatistics at the universities of Hasselt and Antwerp, and an expert in using mathematical models to predict the progress of infections in the population.

    I’m a mathematician by training,” he told the VRT programme De Zevende Dag. “During my PhD I transformed into a biostatistician. For the last 15 years I’ve been working on mathematical models of infectious diseases, to better map the spread of such diseases.”

    Professor Hens’ expertise is in bog demand, and he has been called on to advise the government on how to proceed now that an exit strategy from the lockdown is on the agenda.

    Not that the government necessarily takes expert advice. In the beginning of the crisis, virologists like Professor Marc Van Ranst advised against closing the schools.

    We should never have closed the schools,” he told VTM back in March. “I was counting on [schoolchildren] for group immunity. The more children were infected, the fewer sick people we would see when the coronavirus flares up again.”

    Now the mathematics behind Prof Hens’ model have shown the effect of closing the schools. That measure accounts for only 5% of the slow-down effect on the spread of the virus.

    By comparison, the general lockdown – closure of most shops, all restaurants and bars, teleworking and restrictions on travel – account for 25% of the effect. And the simplest of all measures, hand hygiene and social distancing – account for 40% of the effect.

    The results will go towards determining policy, perhaps not this time around, but when the virus makes a reappearance later, as experts fully expect it to do.

    The challenge with Covid-19 is that it’s an infectious disease [whose progress] is determined by human behaviour,” he said. “And mapping human behaviour is enormously complex.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job