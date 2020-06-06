 
Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud is discovered
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 June, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud...
Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders...
Businesses who claimed lockdown compensation illegally must repay...
Spain continues deconfinement from Monday...
€25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud is discovered
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Businesses who claimed lockdown compensation illegally must repay €10 million
    Spain continues deconfinement from Monday
    €25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish schools
    Brussels approves ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest
    1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during lockdown
    McDonald’s starts table service in all Belgian restaurants
    No substantial progress in post-Brexit talks, says EU negotiator
    Financial relief for SMEs and self-employed extended
    Speed limited to 100km/h on Brussels ring road from September
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Travel outside of Europe remains at least a month away
    Maddie McCann development gives family of toddler Liam new hope
    2020 marks warmest May on record
    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
    Up to 100 km/h winds on Friday evening
    Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet
    Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant
    Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns
    View more

    Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud is discovered

    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    © Belga

    The university of Ghent has scrapped the exam results of 400 students after it was discovered that fraud had taken place in the exams concerned.

    The problem arose in four papers set for the first year of the course in civil engineering. Students are alleged to have communicated with each other online using Google Documents and Facebook Messenger to send each other the answers to questions.

    Because of the protective measures still in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the department decided to replace the exam in probability theory and statistics with four online tests.

    Then, during the fourth of the tests, the university received a warning that cheating had occurred, with students sharing correct answers using online channels.

    After closer examination of the evidence, the university sent an email to the students who had taken the tests informing them that the fraud and the extent of the fraud had made it clear that the results of the test could not be trusted, and that all four tests were declared invalid.

    The tests will now be replaced by the examination they originally replaced. In addition, an online test in physics will also now be replaced by an exam to take place on campus.

    Students who did not take part in the fraud but are still being penalised have reacted with disappointment.

    One told Het Laatste Nieuws, “It is ridiculous that all of the students are being punished for the actions of a large group. I’ve heard that there were 50 to 80 students in that Google Document, and two hundred people in the Messenger group. They could punish only them, but instead the board of examiners chooses to punish everyone, including students who did nothing wrong.”

    Those students responsible for organising the fraud will be sanctioned, being given zero out of 20 for the tests and being excluding from any resits.

    This is a warning,” the university said. “We are now particularly vigilant with online evaluations. If this happens again, we will not be so lenient.”

    Rector Rik Van de Walle expressed outrage at the fraudsters. “I hope in the coming weeks and months those students will not only be bent over their laptops and keyboards, but will also look in the mirror and ask themselves: what am I here for – to learn something, or to screw things up, including my own future?”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times