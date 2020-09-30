   
New course on artificial intelligence starts up in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Latest News:
New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no...
Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’...
‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers...
Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches...
Belgium and Slovakia will collaborate in Chovanec death...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 September 2020
    New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no enemies’, his father says
    Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’
    ‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers angry over sudden prostitution ban
    Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches following latest injury
    Belgium and Slovakia will collaborate in Chovanec death probe
    Belgium’s new government wants to raise minimum pensions to €1,500
    New course on artificial intelligence starts up in Belgium
    Last day to apply for Belgium’s free rail pass
    New Belgian PM banks on unity to ‘get Belgium working again’
    How Covid changed Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: New Prime Minister, New Government
    ‘Coronalert’: how Belgium’s coronavirus tracing app works
    Twitter temporarily suspends Hungarian government’s account
    Colruyt meals delivery service now covers all of Brussels
    Sick, quarantined, tested: which Belgians have been hit by the coronavirus?
    Belgian government will take oath on Thursday morning
    New road rules: How Belgium’s new emergency lanes will work
    ‘Ready to organise the resistance’: Flemish right reacts to government agreement
    Belgium’s new Prime Minister: Who is Alexander De Croo?
    More than 10,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    New course on artificial intelligence starts up in Belgium

    Wednesday, 30 September 2020
    © Pixabay

    A free online course on artificial intelligence (AI) is now being offered in French and Dutch for the Belgian public, under the academic supervision of the universities of Leuven and Louvain-la-Neuve.

    The course, Elements of AI, was devised by the university of Helsinki and the tech company Reaktor in 2018. According to the course website, the course is free, open to everyone over the age of 15, and requires no specialist knowledge of mathematics or computer science.

    To date, more than 530,000 students in over 170 countries have signed up to take the course, 40% of them women, or twice as many as in conventional computer courses. That is about 11.5 times as many students as attended Oxford and Cambridge universities combined in the 2018-2019 academic year.

    Until now, the course was available in English, Finnish, Swedish, Estonian, German, Norwegian and Latvian. Now, with the support of Belgium’s federal and regional authorities, French and Dutch have been added. The course is already available in German.

    The Finnish government committed to making the course available in all EU languages, when the country held the presidency of the European Council in the second half of last year. The goal is to teach 1% of the EU population – or about 4.5 million people – by the end of 2021.

    The successful completion of the course, which combines theory and practical exercises, leads to the award of a certificate issued by the KU Leuven in the case of Dutch speakers, and by UCLouvain in the case of French speakers.

    AI is already having an impact on the lives of all of us and on our society,” said Professor Tine De Laet of the faculty of engineering science at KU Leuven. “Everyone should be well-informed about what AI is, what it can do already and what it can’t do yet. Elements of AI is the perfect way to get a glimpse into AI.”

    Artificial intelligence is evolving at lightning speed,” commented Philippe De Backer, the federal minister for the digital agenda in the Wilmès government.

    The possible applications are almost too many to count. AI will in future have even more influence over the way we live, so in order to fully understand both the possibilities and the challenges, the people have to be made aware. This course that we are offering to the whole population is of an unprecedented scale, and demonstrates how great our ambition is.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times