   
Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus sweeps through Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 January, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus...
Former BNP Paribas Fortis executive sues the bank...
Artists spotlight their plight by performing outside closed...
About 10.000 people in Les Fagnes on Sunday...
Works at Brussels North station complete, traffic restored...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 January 2021
    Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus sweeps through Flanders
    Former BNP Paribas Fortis executive sues the bank
    Artists spotlight their plight by performing outside closed Brussels theatre
    About 10.000 people in Les Fagnes on Sunday
    Works at Brussels North station complete, traffic restored
    Coronavirus: Government moves to plug gaps in protection against new strains
    Russian opposition leader arrested at Moscow airport
    Charles Michel warns against introducing a vaccination passport too soon
    Rise in UK-strain coronavirus feared in Belgium
    Court’s speeding verdict ‘not a danger’ for Brussels Zone 30
    The EU’s first-ever uniform
    Covid-19: Major outbreak of British variant in West Flanders
    Belgium urged to take action on non-essential travel
    New all-in public transport ticket Brupass XL from 1 February
    Flanders will compensate home owners hit by solar panel judgement
    Covid-19: New cases increase by 11%, while testing numbers are up by 36%
    Prominent pro-Brexit website loses its .eu domain name
    Vaccine delay announced by Pfizer deemed unacceptable
    Delay in vaccine delivery will be limited to one week, Pfizer says
    Vaccine shortage: Damage will be limited, says expert
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus sweeps through Flanders

    Monday, 18 January 2021
    The OLFA Esldonck primary school in Edegem. © Belga

    Two schools in Antwerp province and another in Aalst this weekend reported cases of infection by the so-called ‘British variant’ of the virus that causes Covid-19.

    The news of the spread of the variant, officially known as B-117, follows the news at the weekend that at least 128 people in the West Flanders town of Houthulst have been infected with B-117 – a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has proved more infectious than the original, although not more deadly.

    The Houthulst outbreak hit hardest in a care home and the sheltered living facility attached to it, and affected both staff and residents, three of whom have already died.

    The schools in Edegem and Kontich in Antwerp province were immediately closed. Two cases were found at a Catholic primary school in Edegem and one at a secondary school in Kontich. Staff and pupils at the school in Kontich have to quarantine for ten days.

    In both cases, the decision to close and isolate was taken in conjunction with school and medical authorities, including Antwerp university hospital (UZA).

    In Aalst, meanwhile, on student at a special needs school in Aalst is known to be infected. The school remains open, but all potential contacts with the student have been ordered to go into quarantine until cleared of infection.

    The school stressed it was taking extreme measures – only high-risk contacts are obliged to quarantine – out of concern not to allow the infection to spread. The rest of the students will continue to attend classes either in place or online.

    We realize that this measure has far-reaching consequences: about 1,450 students, 250 staff members and all their family members must go into quarantine,” said Kontich mayor Bart Seldeslachts (N-VA).
    “But with the end of the corona crisis in sight, it is all the more important to prevent the spread of the virus.”

    The infection was diagnosed in one person associated with the school, but not inside the school itself, he said. On Tuesday, a team from the UZA will test all students and staff.

    So we will know more on Wednesday,” he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times