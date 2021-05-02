   
College of Europe rector defends partying students
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 02 May, 2021
Latest News:
College of Europe rector defends partying students...
The Commission announces new strategy on voluntary return...
UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers...
Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at...
Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 02 May 2021
    College of Europe rector defends partying students
    The Commission announces new strategy on voluntary return of migrants but without common EU list of safe countries
    UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers struggle to keep up with demand
    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
    Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus
    Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six months on ISS
    Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people taken to hospital
    Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion in lost income
    UN ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s police violence and racial profiling
    Middelkerke: Dedecker pulls off his terrace rebellion
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions down to under 200 a day
    ‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?
    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannon
    Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May
    Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège
    Crowd of people gathered at Brussels Central Station for a flashmob
    France investigates new possible side-effect of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
    Labour Day protests in Brussels: ‘Weakest members of society most affected by pandemic’
    WHO approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
    Flemish government executive, target of ‘tactless TV gag’, accepts apology
    View more
    Share article:

    College of Europe rector defends partying students

    Sunday, 02 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Rector Federica Mogherini © EU Commission

    The rector of the College of Europe in Bruges, Federica Mogherini, has come to the defence of her students, who hit the headlines several times in past months for taking part in lockdown parties.

    The prestigious college is attended by graduates from across Europe and the world, each looking for a diploma in European administration, law or economics. Those who succeed are scattered throughout the higher echelons of the EU institutions themselves, and the private businesses that deal with them.

    The problems started in June last year, when students took part in a party to celebrate the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, in breach of coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

    Yet despite the fact that such gatherings were taking place elsewhere – such as at Place Flagey in Brussels on the same evening – Bruges police chief Dirk Van Nuffel used the incident to make a particularly pointed political statement: “Young Europeans in Bruges should be an enrichment for the city, but this is less and less the case,” he said.

    The college is being abused for political games,” explained Mogherini in an interview with De Zondag. “Critics want to attack the European Union by attacking the college. These are often extreme right-wing politicians and other Eurosceptics. They want to give the college a bad image. That’s why they keep saying that only conceited rich kids study here.”

    As she explains, the 345 students of 43 different nationalities are all young graduates, living in Bruges in four large residences, and unable, unlike most Belgian students, to go home at weekends.

    So yes, in the evening they drink a beer together in the common room. Is that a lockdown party? I don’t approve, but I can understand. Anyway, we tell them not to get together, not even in their own residences.”

    But are the students not in fact poor little rich kids, the paper asked?
    “No. The young people studying here come from all kinds of backgrounds. The majority are even scholarship students. The home country pays part of the registration fee [€26,000]. Many countries are happy to do this because they know that those investments pay off. Besides, I wouldn’t link conceit to financial background.”

    Closing the residences was not considered a possibility, as it would essentially have meant sending the students home to their own countries, since alternative accommodation in Bruges is simply not available for 345 single people.

    That would have been even worse for the students,” she said. “They need to build a network. That’s a crucial part of our course. It would also not have been good for Bruges. Don’t underestimate our economic value. We asked government for each residence to be treated as one bubble. Unfortunately that turned out not to be possible.”