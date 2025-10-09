Flemish Education Minister suggests guardianship system for problem schools

Flemish Minister for Education and Work Zuhal Demir pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 01 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO ZENO DRUYTS

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) has proposed placing struggling schools temporarily under “guardianship” to address persistent problems.

Minister Demir mentioned her proposal on Thursday in the Flemish Parliament, during a discussion about the VRT documentary series ‘Basisschool Balder’, which highlights challenges at a Brussels primary school.

The Balderschool, located in an underprivileged, multilingual neighbourhood, faces issues such as teacher shortages, language barriers, high staff turnover, and inadequate infrastructure, all of which put pressure on education quality and the well-being of staff and students.

Same demographics different results

“The series affected everyone, including me,” Demir said, acknowledging the difficulties the school faces. However, she contrasted Balderschool with a nearby institution, the Sint-Gillisschool, located just 100 metres away, which shares the same demographics but demonstrates better teacher retention and higher educational standards.

According to Demir, the differences stem from the structure and the calm, safe classroom environment in Sint-Gillisschool. Drawing inspiration from this example, she stressed that Balderschool is not beyond saving, citing goodwill among teachers and committed parents.

Demir is urging a broader discussion on interventions for persistently troubled schools. “What if remediation isn’t effective and closure isn’t an option? Perhaps we should explore temporary guardianship for schools, akin to what exists in the welfare sector,” she suggested.

Mixed reactions to guardianship suggestion

Koen Daniëls (N-VA), one of the parliamentarians raising questions about Balderschool, expressed cautious support for the idea, noting its potential benefits. He pointed out the precedent in the welfare sector, where crisis managers can be appointed for care institutions.

The Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (OVSG) reacted more cautiously. “Such an extreme measure should only be a last resort, for schools truly overwhelmed by challenges,” said OVSG director Walentina Cools. She emphasised that schools must first receive sufficient support from their governing boards and guidance services.

Cools added that any period of guardianship must be short, aimed at creating a sustainable long-term plan for the school’s recovery, and should also account for difficult external realities, such as teacher shortages.