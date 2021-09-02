   
Special needs children left standing as bus fails to turn up
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 September, 2021
Latest News:
Ryanair plans eleven new routes from Charleroi this...
Embargo on Belgian pork lifted in 14 out...
Belgium turns fully red on European travel map...
A month from deadline, petition to save bees...
No more restrictions for vaccinated people, say Socialists...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 September 2021
    Ryanair plans eleven new routes from Charleroi this winter
    Embargo on Belgian pork lifted in 14 out of 30 countries
    Belgium turns fully red on European travel map
    A month from deadline, petition to save bees still short of needed signatures
    No more restrictions for vaccinated people, say Socialists
    Special needs children left standing as bus fails to turn up
    Coming soon: ID cards for trustworthy locksmiths
    Port of Antwerp conducts noise study to measure nuisance after complaints
    Belgium in Brief: Tickets At The Ready, Please
    Covid-19 case detected in the Belgian royal family
    ‘Holding population hostage’: Belgium must lift all measures now, says De Wever
    Brussels police will no longer investigate all financial crimes
    ‘Dutch is the key to all other knowledge’: Flanders to tackle kids’ language delays
    Four Belgian universities among world Top 200
    Smoking banned in Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Prescription museum visits proposed
    Covid-19: Positive tests up slightly, deaths down 21%
    Politicians increasingly want mandatory vaccination for everyone
    Booster vaccination: only for those with weakened immune systems, says EU agency
    The latest rules for small and large events in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Special needs children left standing as bus fails to turn up

    Thursday, 02 September 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    Yesterday, Flemish minister for mobility Lydia Peeters issued a statement in which she promised an end to the situation faced by many children in the special needs schools: hours-long travel to and from school.

    The problem was complex: too few buses, provided by public transport authority De Lijn; children scattered around the region, requiring circuitous itineraries. Peeters promised something would be done.

    It was not to be. Even while her statement was being sent to the press, the bus that should pick up two children from Buggenhout in East Flanders – the two children whose parents had reported a five-hour each-way trip to and from school – failed to turn up. On the first day of the new school year.

    And today? Same result. A no-show.

    Our bus supervisors were ready early in the morning for the long bus ride to get all students safe and sound to school,” said school director Jolien Roefs.

    It turned out to be in vain. Two buses never showed up. As a result, 38 students were left out in the cold for the second day in a row.”

    According to Roefs, De Lijn forgot to order the necessary buses before 1 September. De Lijn then turned to another sub-contractor, she said, but she was not yet able to guarantee the extra bus rides.

    De Lijn failed to pass this on to us,” she said.

    Nieuwsblad asked De Lijn what went wrong. “That is not information that I can conjure up,” says De Lijn spokesperson Karen Van der Sype. “We’re going to investigate.”