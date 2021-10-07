   
New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
Latest News:
New penalty for racism and hate speech: A...
Belgium considers four-day working week...
Justice asks State Security to investigate Muslim Executive...
Belgium supports EU-wide ban on chemical linked to...
Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 October 2021
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Justice asks State Security to investigate Muslim Executive
    Belgium supports EU-wide ban on chemical linked to pollution scandal
    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
    As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offers
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    One in three employers will still use face masks, even if not mandatory
    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
    Brussels mayors want ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed up global rollout
    Belgium in Brief: The Monday Blues
    Rising sea temperatures destroyed 14% of world’s coral reefs
    EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill ‘in coming days’
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    View more
    Share article:

    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    By Alan Hope

    The caserne is transformed into a transit camp

    Antwerp prosecutor Franky De Keyzer has come up with a novel idea for dealing with offenders against the law on discrimination and hate speech.

    As part of a pilot project, anyone found guilty under the law on racism and hate speech will, as part of their sentence, be obliged to pay a visit to the Dossin Caserne in Mechelen, now transformed into the Memorial, Museum and Documentation Center on Holocaust and Human Rights.

    The Dossin Caserne or Barracks was built for the Austrian army in 1756, and served as an army barracks though the pre- and post-independence period. In 1936 it took the name of the Belgian general Emile de Dossin de Saint Georges, who had recently died, and was feted as a war hero.

    Just four years later, however, Belgium was under Nazi occupation, and the barracks, with its handy railway connection, was turned into a way-station for the transportation of Jews and others from all over this corner of Europe, including parts of Northern France, to the camps.

    Most of those who boarded the trains never returned.

    Between July 1942 and September 1944, 25,274 Jews and 354 Roma and Sinti were collected and deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau and several smaller camps.

    The museum explains: “Two thirds of the deportees were gassed immediately upon arrival. When the camps were liberated, only 1,395 were left alive.”

    Inside the building, which now has a forbidding aspect with no view on its surroundings, the once multi-purpose caserne has been transformed into a museum, a memorial and a documentation centre.

    Every aspect of the deportations is covered, including piles of clothes and suitcases which the deportees were not allowed to bring. Each item forms a testament to a life left behind, and a soul departed.

    © Dossin

    Most striking are the portraits: simple identity photos, most in black and white, which come together on the walls to form a massive canvas of the victims of the Shoah. The sheer scale of the montage is overwhelming. On other walls, if it were possible, there would be many millions more.

    The caserne’s message is simply to show how collective oppression and collective violence can lead to genocide. The prosecutor wants to being that message to the kind of people who are still making baby-steps in the wrong direction, in the hope that the powerful message can change their direction.

    The trip consists of a visit of one hour, a talk later, and a discussion or essay. If the process has an effect, the criminal case can be dropped.

    The collaboration may sound unusual, but it is not just up to the judiciary and the police to solve all social problems,” said prosecutor De Keyzer.

    Certainly for this target public, high fines or long prison terms are not necessarily effective in making it clear that the reasons why they discriminate are not justified. Research has also shown that victims also find it more important that perpetrators are taught insight. They’re more interested in that than in punishment.”