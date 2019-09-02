 
Teaching profession sees boom among young people
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    Teaching profession sees boom among young people

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Enrolment has increased in Wallonia-Brussels in almost all courses that lead to teaching careers, according to figures from Ares (Research and Higher Education Academy), La Libre published on Monday.

    Overall, enrolment in the educational sector has increased by 16%, with the most dramatic increase for upper secondary education (43%).  It would seem that the reason for the shortage of teachers is not to be found there, La Libre wrote. 

    According to ARES’ Director Julien Nicaise, you must look at the number of teachers required per school: “With less than ten students per full-time teacher in secondary education, French education is one of the most generous in Europe on this indicator.” 

    The students’ demographic boom is also part of the equation. The number of students increased by 7% in 20 years. 

    For Nicaise, the challenge is essentially to keep graduates within the profession.

    The Brussels Times

