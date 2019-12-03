 
Students lock themselves inside Brussels school in protest against poor conditions
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
    Students lock themselves inside Brussels school in protest against poor conditions

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Students of French-speaking secondary school Athénée André Thomas in Forest locked themselves inside the school building on Tuesday at around 12:00 PM. Credit: Spotted Athénée André Thomas/Facebook.

    Students of French-speaking secondary school Athénée André Thomas in Forest locked themselves inside the school on Tuesday afternoon in protest against the school’s poor conditions.

    The students, who are “rioting” inside the building, demand the resignation of the school principal because of ongoing problems with computers, heating and hygiene, all of which make it very challenging to properly study for exams, students explained to BX1.

    A large number of students are involved, Brussels South police spokesperson Kathleen Calie told Bruzz.

    “After receiving their exam schedules, the students started to hide in a common area [inside the building], where they are breaking things down,” Calie explained, adding that “they have locked themselves up. We are trying to calm down things first and foremost.”

    Police asked the public at around 12:00 PM for the public to avoid the area around the school, as it has been cordoned off by police.

    No injuries have been reported, but a student and a teacher have had a panic attack and have been brought to hospital, Calie confirmed.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

