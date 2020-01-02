 
Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo...
Christine Lagarde is learning German...
Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying...
Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro...
Mosque vandalised in Leuven...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo
    Christine Lagarde is learning German
    Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying over US territory
    Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro in Belgium’s public funds
    Mosque vandalised in Leuven
    Defence minister promises fewer troops on streets, to the surprise of home affairs minister
    Two Belgian soldiers injured by makeshift explosive in Mali
    Poverty: 1.2 million get by on less than €1,500 a month
    Police search for man (22) missing after New Years Eve party in Flemish Brabant
    Collapsed balcony, hundreds of fires: New Year’s Eve kept Brussels firefighters busy
    Federal prosecutor now more interested in tracking “terrorism of inspiration”
    Six foreign fighters stripped of Belgian nationality
    Brussels mayors not ready for single police force
    392,000 babies born on first day of new year 2020
    Boris Johnson promises Britain a ‘new chapter’
    Brussels residents turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display
    180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve
    Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019
    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
    Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made in China
    View more

    Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo

    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    A baby okapi, born at Antwerp Zoo in 2019 © Antwerp Zoo

    The local council of Ixelles in Brussels has issued a ban on trips organised by communal schools to zoos like Antwerp Zoo and Pairi Daiza, La Capitale reports.

    As a council, we will not be organising school visits to places where animals are held captive, said councillor for education Romain De Reusme (PS). “We are not opposed to the concept of zoos, but our opinion is that there are other ways to observe non-domestic animals.”

    The decision, the paper reports, was passed by the PS-Ecolo coalition in September of last year. For Ixelles mayor Christos Doulkeredis, zoos have no pedagogical value. “There are enough alternatives. Think for example of educational children’s farms.”

    However representatives of Objectif XL, the local offshoot of cdH, criticised the decision of the majority. “Lessons in the classroom followed by the observation of the subjects studies have always formed part of educational methods,” said council members Geoffroy Kensier and Kathrine Jacobs of Objectif XL. “It’s such a shame to deprive children of the experience of the zoo, especially given the attachment children feel for animals.”

    The decision of the council concerns only those schools under the direct management of the commune. Schools in the Catholic and community networks (French and Flemish communities) are not affected by the ban.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job