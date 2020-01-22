 
Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight...
Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data...
Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday...
Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of...
19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight racism, hatred
    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
    Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of God
    19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete
    Anti-Semitism can soon be reported online to Belgian Police
    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
    Police investigate ‘racist statements’ made following migrants boat capsize
    Fugitive Belgian murder suspect hands himself over to South Africa police
    Unemployment found to impact overall health
    The three €10 million Brussels homes that will not sell
    Belgium unlikely to be hit by deadly coronavirus
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before €50,000 daily penalty
    View more

    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    © Belga

    At least eight students at the University of Ghent had personal belongings stolen as they sat an exam, the university said.

    Among the property stolen were jackets and backpacks, as well as laptops containing irreplaceable class notes. The students concerned were in the bio-engineering sciences department at the Coupure in Ghent.

    The university administration said that nobody had told the students not to being personal belongings into the exam room – although such a thing would appear to be normal to avoid the possibility of cheating, for example by smuggling in notes. The room where the belongings were left is not covered by CCTV.

    The students concerned have been advised to film a police compliant. The university meanwhile has alerted its insurance company, and has advised the students to do likewise.

    The administration has also posted notices on university notice boards and intranet asking for the cooperation of other students in reporting anyone trying to sell what might be stolen equipment, as well as in helping provide the students affected with restoring class notes. Other students have been advised not to leave behind valuables of any kind in an unsupervised location.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job