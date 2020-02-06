 
Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school strikes
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school...
Prime Minister of German region swept to power...
Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning...
WHO needs over half billion euro to fight...
Cancer is second leading cause of death across...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school strikes
    Prime Minister of German region swept to power by the extreme right
    Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning Office warns
    WHO needs over half billion euro to fight coronavirus outbreak
    Cancer is second leading cause of death across Europe
    European Commission proposes new EU-accession process
    Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’
    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
    Major crash in Antwerp motorway claims second life as trucker’s licence revoked
    Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of Antwerp
    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
    Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour if returning cost €5
    Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in the Philippines
    Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs in Wallonia
    Belgium’s tech sector aims to create 22,000 new jobs by 2024
    Brussels takes federal government to court over airport noise pollution
    Shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws
    Institute for Tropical Medicine prepares for possible corona outbreak in Africa
    Half of Belgians think Albert II ‘very dishonest’ after Delphine Boël affair
    First Belgian coronavirus patient, a man from West Flanders in his fifties
    View more

    Flemish minister Weyts wants an end to school strikes

    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    Adelaïde Charlier (left) and Anuna De Wever (right) said "now was the moment" to get involved in EU policymaking. © Belga

    Flemish education minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) wants to bring an end to the school strikes for action on climate change that marked the second half of last year.

    The strikes on Thursday afternoons started among Flemish students, but soon became a nationwide phenomenon. Like their inspiration, Greta Thunberg, the initiators Anuna De Wever and Kyra Gantois became known by first-name only. And they moved from the news pages to the tabloid tittle-tattle, their every move, from personal relationships to school exam scores, slavishly followed by the press.

    Now the government has had enough. In response to parliamentary question from party colleague Koen Daniels, Weyts said, “Playing truant from classes is playing truant, and we can’t close our eyes to that.”

    His warning comes as the first student march of the New Year is due to take place tomorrow, Friday 7, starting in front of the Central station in Brussels. This time around, Anuna De Wever and the leader of the French-speaking students, Adelaide Charlier, will not be marching at the front. They instead have accepted an internship with the Greens in the European Parliament.

    As minister of education, I want to discourage the students from taking unauthorised time off school,” Weyts said. “We can’t on the one hand complain about the lowering of the quality of education, while at the same time encouraging the practice of truancy. It needs to be made clear that the same rules apply to everyone in all circumstances, regardless of any political or other motives.”

    His position is addressed more to schools than to students. Last year schools decided not to take action against the students taking part in the marches, and in some cases schools even organised group transport to Brussels for the sake of student safety.

    That is no longer acceptable, the minister said. Absence from school for personal reasons will only be accepted “in strictly exceptional and individual circumstances. Marches for the climate will no longer be included,” Weyts said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job