 
Asbestos still present in 80% of Flemish schools in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Latest News:
Doctors unhappy about planned new non-emergency number 1733...
80 km/h winds to hit Belgium this week...
Asbestos still present in 80% of Flemish schools...
King Philippe addresses UN on behalf of children...
STIB checks less tickets due to shortage of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Doctors unhappy about planned new non-emergency number 1733
    80 km/h winds to hit Belgium this week
    Asbestos still present in 80% of Flemish schools in Brussels
    King Philippe addresses UN on behalf of children in conflict situations
    STIB checks less tickets due to shortage of staff
    Twice as many people take driving exam with automatic transmission
    Belgium rejected fewer marriages in 2018
    Brits in Brussels chase Irish ancestry
    Legislators want EU to make identification of animals compulsory
    Geopolitics aside, people still want champagne
    Why the Brussels metro escalators break down (and stay broken)
    Brussels has the highest number of singles in Belgium
    Flanders loves e-bikes, but Belgium doesn’t
    Brussels mulls a single police zone
    Belgium’s photo of the year announced 
    Bpost activates ‘security measures’ after Dutch mail explosions
    Pope Francis rejects proposal to allow married priests
    Belgian joint venture to build world’s most powerful solar installation
    Letter bombs explode in two Dutch companies on Wednesday morning
    Flemish Netflix: ‘an important milestone in the Flemish media landscape’
    View more

    Asbestos still present in 80% of Flemish schools in Brussels

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Exposed roof sheeting showing asbestos fibres © Bill Bradley/Wikimedia

    Asbestos is still present in some 80% of the Flemish schools in Brussels, according to Schoolgroep Brussel (SGB), the group representing the education system of the Flemish Community, Belga reports.

    The group keeps an inventory of asbestos in schools, which is updated every year. It has around 100 schools under its responsibility, of which six schools in 2019 had asbestos removed. The substance is now known to be carcinogenic, but was widely used as a fire retardant in construction – of homes as well as public buildings – as late as the 1990s.

    There is no fixed plan for removing asbestos from buildings,” Karin Struys, spokesperson for the SGB, told Bruzz. “Whenever there’s a risk then of course immediate removal is carried out. And in cases of renovations, big or small, asbestos is always removed.”

    The process of removing asbestos is in itself extremely dangerous as it releases fibres into the air, so it is always carried out by specialist contractors.

    Protection at present takes two forms. First, the inventory is kept up to date each year, and can be consulted by prevention experts from the SGB. Second, prevention advisers within schools undergo training in how to recognise asbestos and how to deal with it. But the question of how to deal with it costs money.

    Even small-scale renovations cost the school group about €70,000 a year just for the removal of asbestos,” Struys said. “And the group can count on only 50% subsidies from the community education system. Unfortunately we don’t get the kind of extra financial support from OVAM [the public waste agency in Flanders] that school groups in Flanders enjoy. It would be a good thing if [Brussels environment agency] Leefmilieu Brussel could pay out extra subsidies to the Dutch-speaking community schools in Brussels.”

    Figures for the schools falling under the responsibility of the Catholic education system were not available, Belga said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job