Belgium in Brief: Carpe diem

Proof, if we needed it, of the importance of international companies for Belgium is in an article today in The Brussels Times.

It's not just the EU institutions that contribute to employment and the economy. Of course, many of these multinationals are here because the EU is here, but these companies employ a large number of Belgian nationals, particularly in increasingly important new industries.

This can have a hugely positive effect for upskilling and attracting the Belgian workforce to new areas of study and training, and plugging it into the wider global economy.

For a small country like Belgium, this is critical. As it moves away from older industries and transitions to new sectors, it's extremely helpful if you can attract and retain the investment of multinational large companies, who understand that they will have access to the skills and workers they need to grow their foothold here and in Europe in general.

Smaller economies like Belgium can carve out a niche for themselves going forward, and a lucrative niche at that. But it does require a strategy and a willingness to engage in encouraging and allowing investment in certain areas, and the imagination and flexibility on the part of the government to take advantage of opportunities before they pass you by.

This is perhaps the biggest challenge that Belgium, with its highly layered and fragmented economic, social and governmental structures, faces.

That, and the ability - and desire - to communicate to your population the huge advantages to society as a whole of seizing opportunities and taking advantage of the positive work that has already been done in transforming the country.

