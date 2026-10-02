Belgium in Brief: Asylum limbo

Credit: Belga

Hi everyone, bonjour en goeiemiddag!

Josse Van Dessel on the keyboard today, standing in for Maïthe as she is enjoying some well-deserved time off.

Our lead story today is on Fouad Belkacem, who is asking for asylum in Belgium. In 2015, the former Sharia4Belgium leader was given a 12-year prison sentence for leading a terrorist organisation and recruiting and indoctrinating young Muslims to join jihadi movements in Syria.

While born in Belgium, Belkacem was a dual citizen and held a Moroccan passport. He was stripped of his Belgian nationality in 2018, and fears being sent back to Morocco, which is his main motive for asking for asylum.

Morocco does not want him back, but experts tell the Brussels Times the country is legally required to allow him to return.

Reporter Anas El Baye spoke to Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt about the case and asked experts how likely Belkacem is to receive asylum in Belgium. Read his report here.

For our next story, the National Crisis Centre wants Belgians to prepare themselves for any potential emergencies. On Thursday, it launched a new guide on what to do before, during and after a crisis situation.

The guide tells families where to find reliable information, how to make emergency plans, how to prepare an emergency kit, and what to do if you need shelter. Households should stock up on water, ready-to-eat food, and iodine tablets, and keep a hand-crank radio, a torch, and essential medicines on hand.

The general advice, as Minister of the Interior Bernard Quintin (MR) says, is to never panic, but never be naive.

Find out how to prepare yourself here.

Finally, we close today's BiB with two gruesome court rulings.

Chris Vanhaverbeke has been found guilty of murdering his two daughters, Naud and Ona, in 2022, and of attempted murder of their mother and his ex-wife, Astrid. He will receive a sentence later today. Read the story here.

Mohammed Taoussi was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his son Wassim, as the court in Luxembourg ruled that he had a discriminatory motive linked to the toddler’s suspected autism. Find out more about the case here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please drop me an email at j.vandessel@brusselstimes.com.

Have a great weekend, and talk to you soon!

Josse

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Once the face of Belgium's jihadist movement, Fouad Belkacem is nearing the end of his prison sentence. Responsible for indoctrinating and sending several young Belgians to their death in Syria, he is now asking the Belgian state to offer him protection. Read more.

Rail operator SNCB/NMBS has begun recruiting more than 900 staff for 2027, mostly in operational roles, such as train drivers, conductors, and technicians. Read more.

Wallonia’s public transport operator Letec will end the heavily discounted annual pass that has allowed 136,000 young people to travel across its network for just €12 a year since 2022. Read more.

From a rave based on a fan-favourite kids movie to a self-guided adventure to defeat a Vampire King, start October right with The Brussels Times' weekend picks. Read more.

Mohammed Taoussi has been found guilty of murdering his three-year-old son Wassim, with the jury retaining a discriminatory motive linked to the child's suspected autism. Read more.

A jury has found Chris Vanhaverbeke, 48, guilty of murdering his two daughters and attempting to murder his former wife. Read more.

The National Crisis Centre has published a new guide to help Belgians prepare for emergencies. Most people know they should have a kit, though very few do. Read more.