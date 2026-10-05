Monday, 5 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgium in Brief: Two down, two to go

Monday, 5 October 2026
By  Josse Van Dessel
Belgium in Brief: Two down, two to go
Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin/Belga/Zeb Daemen

Hi everyone, bonjour and goedemiddag.

Josse Van Desel here for your daily Belgium in Brief roundup.

Budget season is in full force in Belgium, as two of its regional governments have now found agreements on where they will allocate money next year, and more importantly, where they will take funding away to fix the budget deficits that riddle the country like potholes do its roads.

Following the Flemish will they, won't they dance last week, the Brussels-Capital Region had a more straightforward road to an agreement. Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) announced the deal Sunday night, proudly claiming there would be no linear tax increase for the people of Brussels.

Find an overview of the agreement here.

Vincent Glowinski might be an unfamiliar name, but we have all been exposed to his work.

Under the pseudonym Bonom, Glowinski has been creating some of the more polarising art pieces in and around Brussels. He has painted pieces with innocent names like 'The Hand', 'Red Tree', and 'Moi ' on walls throughout the city.

But his true claim to fame was the mural of a penis he painted in the Rue des Poissonniers. For the past decade, he shocked Brussels with his explicit murals, showcasing explicit scenes and body parts for all to see.

As Glowinski moved back to his native country, France, it is hard to find him in the Belgian capital nowadays. But our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin managed to track him down for an interview.

Before you leave, I would like to draw your attention to several articles from the latest edition of our magazine that are now available online.

Lisa Bradshaw spoke to filmmaker Lukas Dhondt about his new award-winning movie 'Coward,' telling the story of drag shows on the Western Front during the First World War.

Liz Newmark wrote a great deep dive asking if office conversions can help ease the housing crisis in Brussels

And last but not least, Philippa Nuttall looked at a modest rooftop solar scheme in Saint-Gilles, investigating why Belgium’s wider green transition remains a work in progress.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please drop me an email at j.vandessel@brusselstimes.com.

Have a great week, and talk to you soon!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

1. ‘No linear tax increase for the people of Brussels’ Brussels government presents budget

The Brussels regional government reached an agreement on next year's budget Sunday night, reducing the deficit to €719 million.  Read more.

2. ‘Not just a blip’: Brussels homes are taking longer to sell

Houses and apartments in the Belgian capital are spending more time on the market, and sellers are cutting prices more often. Read more.

3. White staffer for Flemish ministry pretended to be a gay Muslim in op-ed

The staffer of Flemish Finance Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) presented himself to multiple media outlets as a Mohammed El Idrissi, a gay Muslim from Antwerp. Read more.

4. Nearly half of Belgian teens afraid to talk to parents when victim of a scam

A new survey found a striking gap between teenagers' confidence in recognising scams and their actual behaviour online, with 63% admitting they had clicked a link before realising they should not have. Read more.

5. Protesting students block entrances to several schools in Liège

Students gathered outside several schools in Liège on Monday morning, blocking entrances, holding placards and chanting slogans Read more.

6. Belgium enjoys last days of sunny mild weather before rains and cold hit

Shift is expected on Wednesday, when a much more unsettled and cooler pattern will gradually take hold. Read more.

7. Can office conversions help ease Brussels’ housing crisis?

Brussels has long been defined by its offices, but with tens of thousands on social housing waiting lists and large swathes of workspace underused, attention is turning to conversion and reuse. Read more.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.