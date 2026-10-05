Belgium in Brief: Two down, two to go

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1. ‘No linear tax increase for the people of Brussels’ Brussels government presents budget
The Brussels regional government reached an agreement on next year's budget Sunday night, reducing the deficit to €719 million. Read more.
2. ‘Not just a blip’: Brussels homes are taking longer to sell
Houses and apartments in the Belgian capital are spending more time on the market, and sellers are cutting prices more often. Read more.
3. White staffer for Flemish ministry pretended to be a gay Muslim in op-ed
The staffer of Flemish Finance Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) presented himself to multiple media outlets as a Mohammed El Idrissi, a gay Muslim from Antwerp. Read more.
4. Nearly half of Belgian teens afraid to talk to parents when victim of a scam
A new survey found a striking gap between teenagers' confidence in recognising scams and their actual behaviour online, with 63% admitting they had clicked a link before realising they should not have. Read more.
5. Protesting students block entrances to several schools in Liège
Students gathered outside several schools in Liège on Monday morning, blocking entrances, holding placards and chanting slogans Read more.
6. Belgium enjoys last days of sunny mild weather before rains and cold hit
Shift is expected on Wednesday, when a much more unsettled and cooler pattern will gradually take hold. Read more.
7. Can office conversions help ease Brussels’ housing crisis?
Brussels has long been defined by its offices, but with tens of thousands on social housing waiting lists and large swathes of workspace underused, attention is turning to conversion and reuse. Read more.