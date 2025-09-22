House targeted for the second time in shooting

Credit: Belga

A house in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean came under fire on Rue Edmond de Grimberghe shortly after midnight on Monday, local police confirmed to Bruzz.

The assailant, who has not yet been identified, reportedly fled the scene on a scooter and remains at large. Three bullet impacts were found: one in a window and two in cardboard boxes placed after an earlier shooting at the same address. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, but no injuries were reported, according to the Brussels-West police zone.

The federal judicial police’s forensic laboratory, together with a ballistics expert, attended the scene. The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the suspicion of attempted murder.

Second incident in recent days

On Sunday, 14 September, the same house was targeted around 18:30. During a subsequent police search, drugs were found inside the property, leading to the arrest of one of the residents.

The suspected gunman in that earlier case was identified and taken into custody. Already known to police and the judiciary, he was placed under arrest by the investigating judge on suspicion of attempted murder.