Queen Mathilde visits Brussels school to support anti-bullying campaign

Queen Mathilde of Belgium is seen at a royal visit to a school to support the HOPE campaign against bullying, Friday 10 October 2025 in Brussels. The Queen is visiting the Groupe scolaire des Etangs n°5 school in Ixelles - Elsene during the campaign of RTBF entitled HOPE (Harcelement, on s'y Oppose et on en Parle Ensemble' - Harassment, we oppose it and we talk about it together). Credit : Belga / Jasper Jacobs.

Queen Mathilde has visited the École des Étangs primary school in Ixelles to draw attention to the problem of bullying among children.

During the visit on Friday morning, the Queen spoke with teachers, support staff and pupils about how bullying affects school life.

She spent around 20 minutes in discussion with staff before joining a group of pupils for a game of bowling and an informal chat about their experiences.

The visit comes ahead of RTBF’s HOPE campaign, which runs from 3 to 15 November under the slogan "Bullying: we stand up to it and talk about it together."

The French-language public broadcaster's campaign aims to raise awareness of bullying and encourage conversation around the issue.

The Queen has long taken an interest in young people's wellbeing and has previously supported initiatives promoting mental health and inclusion in schools.