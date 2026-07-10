Belgium to check if conditions are met before recognising Palestine

Prime Minister Bart De Wever waves to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud at the UN conference for Palestine's recognition, 23 September 2025. Credit: Belga

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) announced earlier this week that he is preparing the formal recognition of Palestine following Hamas’s recent announcement that it intends to dissolve its governing bodies or civil administration in Gaza.

The announcement might be premature, as some argue that not all the conditions set by Belgium's Federal Government for recognition have been met yet. While all Israeli hostages, alive and dead, have been returned to Israel as part of US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan, some claim that Hamas still controls about half of Gaza and has not agreed to disarm.

Therefore, Prévot clarified that he will send diplomats to the region to assess the situation on the ground to ensure that Hamas' withdrawal has indeed taken place. This way, he hopes to find out whether Hamas "puts its money where its mouth is".

If Hamas has indeed withdrawn, the minister will be able to present a Royal Decree "with conviction and in the near future".

Meanwhile, the EU has also taken note of Hamas' announcement about intending to dissolve its civil administration in Gaza, Anouar El Anouni, the EU’s spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told The Brussels Times on Thursday.

"This clears the way for the national Palestinian technocratic committee to implement civilian rule," he replied. "Now it is essential that words are matched by concrete actions."

Support for transitional body

On Monday, the European Commission will host the second meeting of the Palestine Donor Group, taking place in Brussels. The meeting will showcase the Palestinian Authority's reforms and the need for further financial support. As regards Gaza, the Commission is preparing projects to improve waste management and water supply.

"The EU calls on all actors to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2803, and we call for the permanent disarmament of Hamas and other non-state armed groups, enabling the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the deployment of the temporary International Stabilisation Force as outlined in the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict," the spokesperson added.

"In this context, we as the EU support the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as a transitional body mandated by the UN and responsible for the daily governance of Gaza, and this until the Palestinian Authority can take over."

Prévot's announcement follows Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's (N-VA) speech at the United Nations' General Assembly in New York in September last year, when he stated that Belgium is prepared to recognise Palestine. The recognition would not become legal until certain conditions were met, including the disarmament of Hamas and its removal from playing any role in Gaza.

De Wever emphasised that recognition should not be seen as a "reward for Hamas". Hamas, which rejects the two-state solution, launched the terrorist attack on 7 October 2023.

In a previous interview , Prévot’s spokesperson told The Brussels Times that the recognition of Palestine would not be a reward for any actor. "It is a political and diplomatic signal to preserve the possibility of a peaceful and durable coexistence between two states, as reaffirmed in the resolution adopted by the Belgian Chamber of Representatives."

"The recognition of Palestine is rooted in the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, as enshrined in international law. Belgium’s position is clear: the respect for this right cannot be interpreted as a concession to Hamas," the spokesperson explained. "Belgium explicitly calls for the demilitarisation of Hamas and supports the renewal of Palestinian leadership through democratic elections."