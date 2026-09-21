Diesel price hits historical new record in Belgium

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The Economy Ministry announced that the maximum price for diesel (B7) will rise to €2.501 per litre on Tuesday, beating the previous record set early April.

From Tuesday 22 September, the maximum price of a litre of B7 diesel will rise to €2.501, which is 3.3 cents more than today. The old record, from early April, was €2.489. Compared with a year ago, diesel is now almost 45% more expensive.

The increase was linked to the war in the Middle East, which had disrupted oil supplies from the region and put upward pressure on oil prices worldwide - including Belgium, Sudinfo reports.

Transport sector under pressure

It is not only private drivers who feel it: diesel is the fuel that keeps most trucks on the road, so the transport sector is hit especially hard.

Hauliers' federation UPTR warns that the record is pushing up costs for transport companies. According to the federation, transport costs for many of them are now around 10% higher than on 1 January 2026.

UPTR called on the Federal Government to cut excise duties immediately. At the same time, it wanted the professional diesel system to remain unchanged. The system allows transport companies to get back part of the excise duties they pay on diesel.