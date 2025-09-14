Belgian word of the day: Zwanze

If Brussels had to pick one word to describe its spirit, it might very well be “zwanze.”

This quirky term refers to a very local brand of humour: ironic, absurd, often surreal, and sometimes self-deprecating. Think of it as the linguistic cousin of Belgium’s famous surrealist art, the Magritte of jokes.

A true zwanzeur (someone who practices zwanze) delivers dry, witty remarks that blur the line between seriousness and nonsense.

It’s not about being cruel or biting; instead, it’s about playfulness, poking fun at life’s oddities, and never taking things too seriously.

For outsiders, zwanze can be puzzling at first, since the punchline isn’t always obvious. But for Brussels locals, it’s an essential part of the city’s identity.

The word is so embedded in local culture that even beer has embraced it. Each year, Cantillon Brewery in Brussels releases a special “Zwanze” beer to celebrate the tradition — quirky, experimental, and shared with laughter among friends.

In short, zwanze is more than a joke; it’s a state of mind. It captures Brussels’ unique mix of languages, cultures, and contradictions, turning them into humour that’s as distinctive as the city itself.

See all our previous ‘Belgian word of the day’ features here.